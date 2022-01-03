According to the United Nations, %2040%%20of%20Yemen%20s%20population%20suffers%20from%20%22inadequate%20food.%22

Despite efforts to reduce the risk of famine in Yemen, food insecurity remains a major concern, according to the UN humanitarian agency.

According to a UN report released on Monday, nearly 40% of Yemen’s population is suffering from “inadequate food” problems.

Despite ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of famine in Yemen, food insecurity remains a major issue, according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“For 16.2 million people, acute food insecurity is a reality,” the statement continued.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring the Yemeni government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst human-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.