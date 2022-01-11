According to the United Nations, 40% of Yemen’s population is suffering from “inadequate food.”

According to the UN, 40% of Yemen’s population is suffering from “inadequate food.”

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to a UN report released Monday, nearly 40% of Yemen’s population is suffering from “inadequate food.”

Despite ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of famine in Yemen, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Twitter that food insecurity remains a major issue in the country.

“Acute food insecurity affects 16.2 million people,” according to the statement.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring the Yemeni government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst human-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.