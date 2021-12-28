According to the United Nations, human rights violations in Yemen will not be tolerated indefinitely.

Human rights violations in Yemen’s war-torn country will not be tolerated indefinitely, according to the United Nations.

“Violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in Yemen cannot go unpunished,” UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

The UN envoy “strongly condemned the recent major military escalation in Yemen” and urged both sides to “immediately de-escalate.”

According to Grundberg, the ongoing “escalation jeopardizes the prospects for a long-term political settlement to end the Yemen conflict.”

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, the country has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation.

Since February, Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich Marib province, one of the legitimate government’s most important strongholds and the headquarters of Yemen’s Defense Ministry.

“The ongoing offensive on Marib, as well as missile attacks on the governorate, are causing civilian casualties, property damage, and mass displacement,” Grundberg said.

He also blamed Sanaa airstrikes on the Saudi-led coalition for civilian deaths and damage to “civilian infrastructure and residential areas.”

The UN official bemoaned the escalation’s impact on the humanitarian situation, reminding all parties that indiscriminate attacks on civilians are “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law that must be immediately stopped.”

“The year 2021 is ending on a tragic note for Yemenis, millions of whom are struggling with poverty, hunger, and severe restrictions on their freedom of movement,” Grundberg said.

He emphasized his willingness to work with all parties to de-escalate violence and “address urgent humanitarian needs, as well as enable a political process aimed at ending the conflict in Yemen in a sustainable and comprehensive manner.”

According to a recent United Nations report, the death toll from Yemen’s seven-year conflict will reach 377,000 by the end of the year.