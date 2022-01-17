According to the United Nations, millions of people in the Horn of Africa are experiencing their third season of severe drought.

According to the United Nations, millions of people in the Horn of Africa are facing their third season of severe drought.

This year, 7.7 million people in Somalia alone will require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Urgent action is required NOW and over the next six months to avoid disaster.

Drought-affected farmers and herders require immediate assistance to avoid a food crisis, according to Rein Paulsen, FAO director of emergencies.

According to the statement, the FAO has requested (dollar)138 million to help 1.5 million people in Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia who have been affected by the drought.

According to the United Nations, drought is one of the most dangerous natural disasters, crippling food production, depleting pastures, disrupting markets, and, at its worst, causing widespread human and animal deaths.

In a previous statement on the devastating climate change-related drought in the Horn of Africa region, the FAO said, “This is the third severe La Nina-induced drought episode in a decade, and the region is on the verge of a catastrophe if humanitarian assistance is not urgently scaled up.”

Since late 2019, Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia have been hit by a slew of shocks, including a first-in-70-year desert locust outbreak, the coronavirus pandemic and its socioeconomic consequences, abnormally high food prices, and protracted conflict and insecurity.

“Projections indicate that 25.3 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, the worst-affected countries, will face high acute food insecurity by mid-2022 — if that scenario plays out, the Horn of Africa will be among the world’s largest-scale food crises,” the FAO said Monday.

Since the drought began late last year, at least 13 people have died in Somalia, including children, according to regional authorities.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble declared the situation a “state of humanitarian emergency” in November of last year.

According to the United Nations, Somalia experienced one of the worst famines in history in 2011, killing more than 26,000 people.