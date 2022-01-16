According to the weather forecast, snow will fall in the UK on a specific date as an Arctic blast hits parts of the country.

According to the weather forecast, snow will fall on a specific date in the UK as an Arctic blast hits parts of the country.

Heavy snow could blanket London by the end of January, according to forecasters, so make sure you’re prepared!

Snow is expected to fall in Scotland on Friday, January 28 before moving south and hitting Newcastle by 6 p.m. the same day, and wintry showers will graze East Anglia early the next day, according to WX Charts.

Snow is expected to fall on Sunday, January 30, across large swaths of the country between Aberdeen and Hampshire, including the capital.

And millions of people are expected to see snow before the end of the month, thanks to a frigid Arctic blast.

Longer-range forecasts from the Met Office predict “colder interludes” between January 29 and mid-February, with temperatures remaining “slightly above average.”

For the most up-to-date news and forecasts, visit our weather live blog.

A polar vortex or a blue norther are two other names for an Arctic Blast that you may be more familiar with.

An Arctic Blastpolar vortex, according to the International Business Times, is defined as:

“an annual strengthening and weakening low-pressure area that forms around the North and South Poles.”

According to the article, a strong vortex is “typically a well-defined cold front that is contained and bordered around the arctic regions.”

An Arctic Blast occurs when the weather suddenly changes and the temperature drops.

This is defined by AccuWeather as a “strong cold front marked by a sudden and drastic drop in temperature.”

As winter returns, forecasters predict that London will be blanketed in heavy snow by the end of January.

Temperatures have dropped across the country following a freak heat wave that set new records for warmth at the start of the year.

Millions of people are expected to see snow before the end of the month due to a frigid Arctic blast.

Snow is expected to fall in Scotland on Friday, January 28 before moving south and reaching Newcastle by 6 p.m. that day, according to WX Charts.

Early the next morning, East Anglia will be grazed by wintry showers.

Snow is expected to fall on Sunday, January 30, across large swaths of the country between Aberdeen and Hampshire, including the capital.

Forecasters say it will be clear and chilly for the most part before then.

Today’s forecast has been released by the Met Office, and it’s good news for most people.

After a cloudy morning, many people are expecting a brighter day today.

What is the forecast for (hashtag)Sunday’s weather?

After a mostly cloudy start, many people are looking forward to a brighter day.

Pic.twitter.comILoLhbIxaN is the Sunday (hashtag)4cast.

During this time, there will most likely be a gradual shift to more unsettled conditions.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall in the northwest, especially in the…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.