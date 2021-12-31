According to the White House, Biden requests that Russia de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.

According to the White House, Biden calls on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and urged him to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.

Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for the White House, released a statement following the 50-minute call between the two leaders earlier this month.

According to Psaki, Biden “made clear that if Russia continues to invade Ukraine, the US and its allies and partners will respond decisively.”

“President Biden also expressed support for diplomacy, beginning with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue early next year, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“President Biden emphasized that substantive progress in these dialogues can only be made in a de-escalation rather than escalation environment,” she continued.

Near Ukraine’s border, Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops.

NATO allies are concerned that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor as a result of the move.

Russia is accused by the United States and its European allies of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by providing military support to separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions.

