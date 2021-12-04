According to the World Health Organization, Omicron causes a variety of illnesses ranging from mild to severe, but vaccines will provide some protection.

According to the WHO, Omicron causes a variety of illnesses ranging from mild to severe, but vaccines will provide some protection.

The chief covid experts at the World Health Organization say they’ll know more about how infectious the new strain is ‘within days.’

People with the Omicron variant have a variety of symptoms ranging from mild to severe disease, but existing vaccines should protect them from serious illness, according to the WHO’s leading Covid experts.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, insisted that it was still “early days” in determining whether the new strain, which is now found in 23 countries around the world, is more infectious, causes more severe disease, or renders vaccines less effective.

“Within days,” Dr. Van Kerkhove said in a virtual press conference from Geneva, scientists should be able to present early information on how infectious Omicron is.

She did say, however, that there is currently “no indication” that existing vaccines will not provide any protection and should be able to prevent serious disease.

“We know that vaccines are likely to provide some protection,” WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said.

We need to see if there is any reduction in protection, but we believe vaccines will continue to protect against severe disease in the same way they have against the other variants.”

“In terms of the severity profile, we’ve seen reports of cases with Omicron that range from mild disease to severe disease,” Dr. Van Kerkhove said.

“Some of the patients appear to have mild disease, but it is still early.”

In terms of the cases that are currently being detected, we do have a surveillance bias.

“There is also evidence of increased hospitalizations across South Africa, but this could simply be due to the increased number of cases.”

“You’ll have more hospitalizations if you have more cases.”

Omicron has been reported in 23 countries and five of the six WHO global regions, according to Dr. Van Kerkhove, but the number of cases is expected to rise.

“One of the scenarios is that the virus, as it evolves, may still have a fitness advantage, implying that it can become more transmissible – whether it is more transmissible than Delta will have to be seen – but we don’t know the severity yet.”

“I believe we should be wary of a worst-case scenario.

