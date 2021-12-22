According to two major UK studies, Omicron appears to be milder than Delta.

According to two major UK studies, Omicron appears to be gentler than Delta.

It’s too soon to say whether Omicron is less dangerous, but data shows that people who have the variant are less likely to visit the hospital.

Two major UK studies published on Wednesday bolstered hopes that Covid variant Omicron could be significantly milder than Delta.

People infected with the Omicron variant are much less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with Delta, according to the first two studies of the real-world situation in the UK.

Booster doses were also discovered to provide good protection against Omicron, despite being more effective against other variants.

Both studies, one in Scotland and the other in England, cautioned that the reduced risk of hospitalization could be offset by the sheer volume of infections and the booster’s reduced effectiveness against Omicron.

According to one study, people with Omicron infections in Scotland are 66% less likely than people with Delta infections to visit the hospital.

It was also discovered that having a booster reduces the risk of an Omicron infection by 56% compared to having two doses.

In comparison, Delta has an 83 percent customer satisfaction rating.

The second study, conducted by Imperial College London, discovered that people with Omicron infections in England are 15 to 20% less likely than those with Delta infections to require hospital treatment, and 40 to 45 percent less likely to be admitted for one or more nights.

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London said, “This is clearly good news to some extent – but it is still early days.”

“Our analysis reveals a moderate reduction in the risk of hospitalization with Omicron… however, this appears to be offset by vaccine efficacy against infection with the Omicron variant,” he said.

“Given the Omicron virus’s high transmissibility, health services may face increased demand if Omicron cases continue to rise at the rate seen in recent weeks.”

“While the reduced risk of hospitalization with the Omicron variant is reassuring, the risk of infection remains extremely high,” said Professor Azra Ghani of Imperial College London.

The authors of the separate EAVE II (Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of) study.

