According to US officials, Russia may use a ‘false flag’ operation as an excuse to invade Ukraine.

Russian officials may use a ‘false flag’ operation as an excuse to invade Ukraine, according to US officials.

The US claims that intelligence shows Russia is ‘laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion.’

According to the US Under-Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Russia is looking for an “excuse” to invade Ukraine and may fabricate an attack on itself to do so.

“This is straight out of the Russian playbook: to try to create that pretext, to give an excuse to go in, or to make it look like the Ukrainians were the aggressors, when the first aggression was probably done by Russians against Russians, to blame the Ukrainians,” she told Sky News.

According to a US government official, Russia is planning an operation that will “appear to be an attack on them or Russian-speaking people in Ukraine as an excuse to go in.”

Russia has “pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct what we call a false-flag operation,” according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

According to intelligence, Russia “is laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Russia, on the other hand, has dismissed the allegations.

Ukraine accused Russia of launching a cyberattack on several government websites on Friday.

A “prepare for the worst” warning message to Ukrainians appeared before the sites went offline.

This comes after Russia described a week of US-Russia talks as “unsuccessful” in their attempt to defuse tensions.

It stated that fundamental issues were being debated.

The US and UK, as well as our @NATO Allies, are committed to diplomacy to resolve this crisis, but they are also prepared to pay a high price if Russia escalates its aggression against Ukraine.

Ms Nuland, a former US Ambassador to Nato who worked on Ukraine under three US presidents, described the situation as “extremely worrying.”

“A nation does not deploy 100,000 troops on another country’s border and place its saboteurs inside the country without some malign and aggressive intent,” she told Sky News.

She did, however, say that the US-Russia talks were not a failure because Russia had “come to the table” and heard “a unified message from 30 allies.”

