According to wildlife charities, the UK government’s promised “marine super year” was a flop.

Green groups claim that ministerial pledges to clean up the UK’s oceans have stalled, despite the fact that overfishing and pollution remain a problem.

According to conservation groups, a ministerial promise that 2021 would be a “super year” for marine protection has fallen flat.

The RSPB, WWF-UK, and Surfers Against Sewage have all stated that the government has not done enough in the last year to stop overfishing, restore seabird populations, reduce pollution, and protect sensitive habitats.

They came to the conclusion that the government’s actions last year were “insufficient to help halt the decline of nature” in almost every way.

“A powerful combination of infrastructure, chemicals, and overfishing has resulted in a long-term and sustained loss of wildlife in our seas,” said Dr. Richard Benwell of the Wildlife and Countryside Link, a coalition of green groups that prepared the report.

“If the government is serious about improving the state of nature by 2030, it must take steps to relieve the pressures on our ocean,” he told me.

In January 2021, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow predicted that the next 12 months would be a “super year” for the marine environment to an audience at the Coastal Futures conference.

She pledged ministerial action to better protect wildlife-rich waters, new offshore development planning rules, and new efforts to protect endangered seabirds, as well as tougher international action to protect marine environments.

New commitments have been made to better protect vulnerable marine areas, but charities claim the government has not moved quickly enough to implement these new policies.

Meanwhile, they claim there has been “no demonstrable progress” in 11 of the 17 criteria.

“No meaningful change is taking place on the ground,” Dr. Benwell said.

“Something has to shift in the system, and it has to happen quickly.”

Green groups, for example, claim that little has been done to establish more sustainable fishing quotas, reduce bycatch, or better monitor boats to prevent illegal fishing.

Overfishing is thought to be one of the factors contributing to the rapid decline of British seabirds, with some species experiencing 70 percent declines in the last 20 years.

Hundreds of dead, emaciated puffins washed up on the northeast coast of Scotland in December, with starvation suspected as the cause.

