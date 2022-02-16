According to York County police, a man was killed in a single-vehicle accident.

According to police, a man died in a single-vehicle accident in York County.

According to police, a 51-year-old New Freedom Borough man died in a single-vehicle crash in southern York County early Tuesday morning.

Sean Fix, of South Front Street, was driving westbound in the 5200 block of Blooming Grove Road in Manheim Township around 2:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the road.

Fix was airlifted to WellSpan York Hospital after the accident, where he died a short time later, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

