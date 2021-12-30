Accusations of sexual assault against former New York mayor Andrew Cuomo will not be pursued.

Sexual assault allegations against former New York mayor Andrew Cuomo will not be pursued.

Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, will not be charged with sexual assault after allegations that he kissed two women.

Despite the fact that a district attorney said there was evidence the assaults occurred, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face charges over allegations he kissed two women without their consent, including one at a high school event.

It’s the latest in a string of decisions about whether or not a slew of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Mr Cuomo, who served as governor of New York from 2011 to 2021, should go to trial.

In August, he resigned as a result of the allegations, despite his repeated denials of wrongdoing.

Mimi Rocah, the Westchester County District Attorney, said that while there was evidence to support the women’s claims, she couldn’t prosecute them.

“In both cases, my office has determined that, despite the allegations and witnesses being credible and the conduct being troubling, we are unable to pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of New York’s criminal laws,” Mr Rocah said in a statement.

Mr. Cuomo did not respond to the decision right away.

The Democrat has denied sexually harassing anyone or inappropriately touching anyone, and he claims he does not recall touching a trooper who claims he kissed her on the cheek.

After state Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, detailed allegations against Cuomo from 11 women in August, a number of prosecutors across the state launched investigations.

The Albany County sheriff’s office filed a misdemeanor groping complaint against Mr Cuomo in October, but the district attorney requested more time to review the evidence a week later.

The district attorney called the sheriff’s one-page criminal complaint “potentially defective” because it was based on allegations from a woman who claimed Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast at the governor’s mansion in late 2020.

Cuomo’s scheduled arraignment was postponed until January 7 at the request of the prosecutor.

After the same trooper in the Westchester investigation said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Mr Cuomo would not face criminal charges.

Joyce, the acting District Attorney of Nassau County.

