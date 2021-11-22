Accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face and killing her, a Pennsylvania boy displays his weapon to her.

A Pennsylvania boy shows his gun to his girlfriend, who is accused of shooting her in the face and killing her.

A 16-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his teen girlfriend in the face after he said he gave her his Glock-30 to look at.

Aliah Johnson, 17, was shot and killed Saturday night in the boy’s upstairs bedroom at his family’s home in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood, according to KDKA-TV:

Emeka Moye-King, 16, has been charged in the case with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

He claims, however, that it happened by chance.

According to KDKA, the two were upstairs watching TV when Moye-King claims he gave Johnson his Glock-30 handgun to examine before leaving the room to use the restroom.

When he returned, he claims he took the gun from her and placed it on the dresser with his finger on the trigger.

According to the boy, that’s when the gun went off, killing Johnson.

Police say Moye-King’s mother could hear the two laughing and joking around before hearing a loud bang.

KDKA reports that her son then ran downstairs, yelling that he had just shot Johnson.

Johnson was a junior at Monroeville’s Gateway High School, where her classmates described her as a loving, caring, and helpful person.

According to the news station, the school is in mourning today after her death.

