Accused SA scammer tries to deter victims

A 33-year-old man charged with 69 counts of deception has been reported for trying to dissuade two witnesses.

A man remanded in custody in Adelaide for allegedly scamming thousands of dollars from superannuation funds had tried to stop witnesses from providing evidence, police said.

“South Australia Police will not tolerate any course of conduct to dissuade or attempt to dissuade a witness from providing evidence,” Detective Sergeant Martin Burke said.

The man allegedly pretended to be an investment manager, sending the victim’s superannuation money to overseas locations.

Victims could not access their funds after receiving initial strong returns.

The charged man then asked victims to provide further funds to recover their initial investment, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday last week at an Adelaide Hills home. and faced the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police said it will now be alleged the man took steps to have victims in the matters drop their accusations.