Across China: Expats show faith, support for anti-virus efforts

HEFEI, March 1 (Xinhua) — It was the first time for Victor Kutsaira, a 25-year-old student from Malawi, to celebrate his birthday without friends around after living in China for eight years. Shooting a vlog turned out to be an alternative way to make the day memorable during the novel coronavirus epidemic in China.

Pursuing his master’s degree in business administration at Hefei University of Technology (HFUT), Kutsaira is one of the 115 overseas students who are still in Hefei, Anhui Province, during the Spring Festival holiday, which was extended due to the epidemic outbreak.

“I check the news every morning. I know what the government is doing and have confidence in the precautionary measures,” he said.

International students in Hefei have been advised to stay on campus and reduce outings as much as possible.

“We send a questionnaire in the students’ WeChat group every week. If they need anything from outside, we will try to get for them,” said Hu Mengjie, an education director of international students of HFUT.

“I ordered some potatoes, garlic, eggs, and Chinese cabbage last week. The school bought me the food,” said Yasir Ammar, a 29-year-old Ph.D. student from Pakistan.

“The vegetables are distributed by the school for free. We are very grateful,” Kutsaira said in his video.

The university purchased more than 550 kg of vegetables and 3,200 eggs in their first grocery shopping for 70 students who had filled in the questionnaire.

“I am preparing my essay these days. I watch movies during my spare time and have video-chats with my girlfriend, who is also in Anhui,” Ammar said.

There are 12 students from Pakistan in the university. “I am not alone. I often call my parents and reassure them that I am doing well in China,” said Ammar. “I am sure the virus will be over soon.”

“Doctors and nurses are working around the clock on the front line of the battle against the epidemic. The best way to support them is to stay at home and not bring them any trouble. That is what we can do at least,” said Makhdomzada Muhammad Hasan, a student from Afghanistan.

Apart from international students, many expats who have lived and worked in Anhui for years also decided to stick around in this special time to show their support and faith in China’s capability to defeat the virus.

“As far as I’m concerned, China is doing everything possible to contain the virus. Teachers phone every day to see how our kids are doing. They want to know where we have been, who we have had contact with,” said Shaun Nish from South Africa, a geography teacher at an international school in Hefei, capital city of Anhui.

“We have three tickets a week to go outside shopping. They test your temperature when you come inside. The neighborhood committee is making sure that the people in this complex stay safe,” Nish said.

After living in China for four years, the family has developed a strong attachment to the country. Since their life is mostly restricted in the neighborhood at the moment, Nish does get complaints from his four children at times.

“I much prefer school to online courses because, at school, I can hang out with my friends, communicate with teachers and ask some questions when I don’t understand something,” said Rebecca Anne Nish, the only daughter of the family.

For Furic Philippe, a bakery owner in Hefei, he has been busy practicing his baking skills at home recently. He plans to open the second bakery with his wife in the city this May to expand their business.

“So these days I have to stay at home. I want to show the audience what’s going on now in China, so the best way for me is to make some videos,” said Philippe from France, who enjoys making videos to show life in China to overseas audiences.

“What we should do is cooperate with the government and reduce outings, so that we can get rid of the virus soon. I am looking forward to the coming of that day,” he said.