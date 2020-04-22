Across China: Online takeaway platform helps bring business back

GUANGZHOU, April 22 (Xinhua) — Sitting in his office, Gary Isse, an American who has been living in southern China’s Shenzhen for more than a decade, is working overtime to perfect his online takeaway platform.

Due to coronavirus, many restaurants have been closed to prevent gatherings and transmission of the virus. Dozens of foreign restaurants in the city have also seen a decrease in business.

For foreigners who habitually dine out at restaurants, they found getting food difficult. Gary and his Chinese wife decided to develop a takeaway application targeting foreigners and foreign restaurants.

Gary has been in Shenzhen for 13 years, and he feels it is his responsibility to help more foreigners in the city live more conveniently and free of worries.

With an investment of more than 10,000 U.S. dollars, Gary successfully developed a multi-language takeaway platform.

For the time being, over 70 foreign restaurants have joined the platform, with registered users reaching 700.

“After joining our platform, a fried chicken restaurant could receive up to 100 orders each day,” he said.

Thanks to the platform, foreign restaurants’ business began to heat up. “We are seeing more orders coming and we hold high expectations for future development,” said Leon Durupt, a Canadian, who runs a restaurant in Shenzhen.

“The hard time has gone and everyone is regaining confidence,” Gary said, adding that he is expecting the overall recovery of the economy.