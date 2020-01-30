Across China: Wolfberries keep the wolf from the door

XINING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — In Qaidam Basin where an arid desert climate brings a mean annual precipitation of about 100 mm, wolfberry, also known as goji berry, is a blessing for the region’s poverty alleviation.

“I have been celebrating the Spring Festival with my family these days. A bumper harvest of wolfberry has brought us money and hope for a better life in the new year,” said Chong Yuheng, a resident in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China’s Qinghai Province.

Since 2008, the wolfberry, thanks to its economic and ecological benefits, has been widely planted in Haixi, which is located in the droughty Qaidam Basin. More than 33,333 hectares of goji berry trees bear the good wishes of farmers in the prefecture to shake off poverty.

“The annual income of planting wolfberry is 10 times higher than that of wheat, but it’s harder, with more demanding technical and quality requirements,” said Han Zhengting, a villager in Haixi.

At first, people did not believe the small plant could bring great economic benefits and “it’s almost impossible to even think about planting goji berries on the crop fields,” according to another villager Han Zhengjin.

“Thanks to the guidance of local leaders and government subsidies, goji berry trees gradually sprung up on our farmlands,” he added.

The traditional Chinese herb is well received worldwide. Chinese people like to eat them raw or in tea and soups. Overseas fans make smoothies, salads and cakes with them. The berries are also used in facial masks, vitamin tablets and beer.

According to the customs in Xining, capital of Qinghai, wolfberry now tops the lists of the province’s most exported agricultural product in terms of volume. It has been exported to 18 countries and regions including France, Canada and Japan, earning Qinghai 4.68 million U.S. dollars in foreign exchange.

“In picking seasons, more than 50 workers can process 10 tonnes of organic dried wolfberries every day, but the market is still in short supply,” said Tang Xinghai, deputy general manager of Golmud Yilin Gojiberry Technology Development Co., Ltd in Haixi.

Last year, the prefecture implemented a regulation, taking legislative measures to ensure the quality of its wolfberries. It prescribes that sodium metabisulfite and its substitutes are prohibited in the production and processing of wolfberries and its byproducts.

“The output per mu (0.067 hectares) of goji berry land reached about 300 kg in 2019, and 10 mu of wolfberry brought my family 10,000 yuan (about 1,450 U.S. dollars) more in income this year,” said local farmer Li Wenkui.

“My biggest New Year wish is to welcome another bumper harvest,” he added.