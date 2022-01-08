Across France, anti-vaccination protests erupt.

More than 100,000 people take to the streets to oppose a proposed bill that would mandate a complete vaccination schedule.

THE CITY OF PARIS

As daily coronavirus cases soared to over 300,000, over 100,000 anti-vaccine protestors took to the streets in France on Saturday, opposing upcoming vaccine pass requirements.

The protests were also fueled by dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron’s recent pledge to “piss off the unvaccinated” by restricting their access to public places, making them feel compelled to get the vaccine.

According to the BFMTV news channel, the interior ministry estimated that nearly 105,200 people attended 179 rallies, with 18,000 in Paris.

Demonstrations turned violent in several locations, with police firing tear gas at enraged protesters. At least 34 people were arrested and 10 police officers were injured in the clashes.

“Resistance for our freedoms — no digital pass, no vaccine,” “Freedom,” and “Piss off Macron” were among the slogans chanted by demonstrators, the majority of whom wore no masks.

Vaccinated people gathered in separate rallies to show their support for Macron and applaud him for getting the vaccine bill passed.

Protesters in Mulhouse commune chanted, “Thank you, Macron, for thinking about us.”

Anyone over the age of 12 must show proof of complete vaccination status, including their third booster shot, to enter restaurants, cafes, bars, public transportation, movie theaters, sports centers, and other public venues, according to the bill, which was approved by the lower house of parliament earlier this week.

It will not accept a negative PCR test from the unvaccinated any longer, unlike previous health pass measures.

In the United States, nearly 5.3 million people have chosen not to be vaccinated.

The protests took place amid a deteriorating health situation, as the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 300,000 for the third day in a row.

In the last 24 hours, the public health authority discovered 303,669 new cases, a day after 328,214 people tested positive.

Daily infections reached 332,252 on Wednesday.