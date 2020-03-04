Across-the-board efforts needed to contain coronavirus: experts

WUHAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Across-the-board efforts from the whole society are needed to prevent and control the novel coronavirus for countries that are seeing a surge of confirmed cases, Chinese medical experts working on the frontline in Wuhan said Wednesday.

Governments should share detailed information of the confirmed and suspected infection cases, coordinate resources to fight the virus and educate the public about the disease and how to prevent it, said Du Bin, medical ICU director of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, at a press conference.

“The keyword is plan,” Du said. “There has to be a plan on how to cope with confirmed patients and close contacts. And it’s not only the job of health workers and authorities but other government departments have to be involved such as the public security and transportation authorities.”

Qiao Jie, president of Peking University Third Hospital, said resource mobilization is important.

Aside from medical personnel, social workers, logistics staff, construction workers and others are all important in fighting the virus, she said.

The general public should comply with professional health guidance such as staying at home for self-quarantine, Du said.

“The combination of all efforts from all aspects is crucial to the successful control of the epidemic,” he said.