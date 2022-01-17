Across the eastern half of the country, a powerful winter storm dumps snow, rain, and tornadoes.

Snow, rain, and tornadoes blanket the eastern half of the country during a powerful winter storm.

ATLANTA — On Sunday, a dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the US Southeast, knocking out power, felling trees and fences, and coating roads with a treacherous, icy glaze.

In Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida, tens of thousands of customers were without power.

Hundreds of car accidents were reported by highway patrols, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida.

According to flight tracking service flightaware.com, more than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were canceled, accounting for more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.

As the system moved across the southeastern United States, Winter Storm Izzy dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in some areas of western North Carolina, according to Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

Sgt. first

According to Christopher Knox, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the agency had responded to 300 car crashes and nearly 800 calls for service by mid-afternoon.

Two people were killed when their car went off the road and into trees in a median east of Raleigh on Sunday afternoon.

Both the driver and the passenger, both 41-year-old South Carolina residents, died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision.

Investigators believe the car was going too fast for the conditions, which were described as mixed winter precipitation, according to Knox.

A photo of a tractor-trailer that slid off the NC Highway 147 overpass in Durham was tweeted by Durham police.

The truck’s cab appeared to have landed upright on Highway 15-501 below, while the trailer slid down the bridge in a vertical position.

The driver was stable, according to police spokesperson Kammie Michael, with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

After their home in Crouse, North Carolina, received four inches of snow Sunday morning, Kristen Baker Morrow’s 6-year-old son made snow angels, but she said they couldn’t stay outside long due to the cold wind chill.

“It took 30 to 45 minutes to get everything on for about 10 minutes in the snow,” Morrow, a 35-year-old registered nurse, said.

As a winter storm moves through the area, vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 8540…

Latest News from Infosurhoy