Acting police sergeant found not guilty of assaulting his bigoted officer fiancée.

An acting police sergeant was cleared of assaulting her bigoted officer fiancé the day before yesterday.

On January 30, 2021, Lara Mcaulay, 32, allegedly punched constable Gordon Dunn, 33, at their Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, home.

Dunn was accused of being abusive to her and her 71-year-old Catholic mother Marjorie, and the two fell out.

Mcaulay, a seven-year police officer, claimed Dunn, a Rangers fan, had sung “f*** the Pope and the IRA” in her presence.

Mcaulay claimed she pushed Dunn because she believed he was about to attack Marjorie.

Dunn was fined £500 after being found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner with a sectarian aggravation at Glasgow Sheriff Court last month.

Mcaulay was found not guilty of the single assault charge resulting in Mr Dunn’s injury by Sheriff Allan Findlay.

Mr Dunn had made “fairly stressful” allegations against Mcaulay, according to Sheriff Findlay.

“I am aware that this case has further implications for both you and Mr Dunn, but that is a matter for others,” he continued.

“I have to say, your honesty and evidence impressed me, and your mother’s evidence impressed me even more.

“You were perfectly justified in doing what you did, and I hope my observations are taken into consideration.

You’re free to leave.”

Mcaulay and Mr Dunn had been dating since the summer of 2018 and were later engaged, according to the court.

Mr Dunn had been drinking earlier that day, according to Mcaulay, as he celebrated his Celtic team’s league title victory.

Mr Dunn, she claimed, was inebriated and hostile toward her.

Mr Dunn allegedly drank four bottles of wine, beer, and a cocktail at Mcaulay’s sister’s house.

Mr Dunn’s abusive behavior towards Marjorie, who was also present, allegedly made Mcaulay “uncomfortable.”

Negative remarks were made about Mcaulay’s recently deceased father.

She claimed that the three of them later left to walk home, with Mr Dunn leading the way.

“As we walked up the road, he started singing,” Mcaulay explained.

