Active COVID-19 cases in Israeli army surpass 2,000

JERUSALEM, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The number of active coronavirus cases among Israeli soldiers reached 2,042, with 96 new cases added on Thursday, according to data released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

This is the highest figure in the Israeli army since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February 2020.

The previous record of active cases in the Israeli army was 1,975, registered on Sunday.

The IDF added that 9,851 Israeli soldiers are in home quarantine, and 109,776 soldiers have so far been vaccinated against the virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 624,814, of which 74,821 are active cases, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The number of death cases rose to 4,612, while the number of patients in serious condition increased to 1,178, out of 1,779 hospitalized patients. Enditem