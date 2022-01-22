Active Travel, a new walking and cycling organization, will be led by Olympic champion Chris Boardman.

An Olympic champion, Chris Boardman, will lead Active Travel, a new walking and cycling organization.

Active Travel England is a new government-backed organization dedicated to improving walking and cycling infrastructure throughout the country.

The government’s new active travel body, which is responsible for improving walking and cycling infrastructure across England, will be led by a former Olympic cycling champion.

Chris Boardman, a 1992 Olympic gold medalist in Barcelona, has been named the first commissioner of Active Travel England (ATE), which will review and rate councils’ active travel plans in a similar manner to how Ofsted evaluates schools.

Through ATE and an initial investment of £5.5 million, the government announced plans to improve cycling and walking infrastructure in 2020.

“This will be a legacy we will be proud to leave for our children and future generations,” Mr. Boardman said.

It’s time to turn it into a reality – it’s time for a peaceful revolution.”

“In pockets across the country, where people have been given easy and safe alternatives to driving, the positive effects of high levels of cycling and walking are clearly visible.”

“Perhaps most importantly, it improves living conditions while also assisting the NHS and our decarbonization mission.”

“Now is the time to build on those pockets of best practice and enable the entire country to travel easily and safely around their neighborhoods without having to rely on cars.”

By scrutinizing council plans and granting funding to improve flaws, ATE hopes to make walking and cycling easier and safer for people.

The £5.5 million investment includes a £3 million boost to cycling infrastructure near train stations, £2.2 million to investigate active travel prescription schemes, and a £300,000 boost to e-cargo bike programs.

“Cycling and walking are not only good for our health and the environment, but they can also be a lot of fun and a great way to connect communities,” said Transport Minister Trudy Harrison.

“This funding aims to provide people across the country with the opportunity to try new modes of transportation while also assisting local businesses in making the transition to greener modes of transportation.”

“I’m excited to collaborate with our new active travel commissioner to raise standards for everyone.”

The first phase of Manchester’s active transportation scheme, the Bee Network, was delivered by Mr Boardman, who is also Greater Manchester’s Transport Commissioner.