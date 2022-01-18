Activision Blizzard is purchased by Microsoft for approximately (dollar)70 billion.

Associated Press’ MATT O’BRIEN

Microsoft is paying nearly (dollar)70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, in order to gain a competitive advantage in the highly competitive mobile gaming and virtual-reality technology industries.

The all-cash (dollar)68.7 billion deal will transform Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox gaming system, into one of the world’s largest video game companies, allowing it to compete with tech rivals like Meta, formerly Facebook, in creating immersive virtual worlds for work and play.

If the deal is approved by US and European regulators in the coming months, it could be one of the largest tech deals ever made.

Dell paid around (dollar)60 billion for EMC, a data-storage company, in 2016.

Activision has been dogged by allegations of misconduct and unequal pay for months, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed the issue in a conference call with investors on Tuesday.

“Our organization’s culture is my number one priority,” Nadella said, adding that “it’s critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward on its” commitments to improve the company’s workplace culture.

Last year, Activision announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into allegations of workplace discrimination.

California sued the Santa Monica-based company in July, alleging a “frat boy” culture that had turned into “a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.”

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will remain in his position, and he and his team will continue to focus on strengthening the company’s culture and accelerating business growth.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s shares soared 27 percent in early trading Tuesday, making up for losses in the six months since California’s discrimination lawsuit was filed, according to Wall Street.

Microsoft’s stock fell by just over 1%.

Last year, Microsoft paid (dollar)7.5 billion for ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, the developer of popular games like The Elder Scrolls, Doom, and Fallout.

Both acquisitions will help the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant beef up its Xbox Game Pass game subscription service while also accelerating its plans for the metaverse, a collection of virtual worlds designed to be the next generation of…

