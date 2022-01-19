Activision Blizzard is purchased by Microsoft for around (dollar)70 billion.

Activision Blizzard is bought by Microsoft for around $70 billion.

Microsoft is paying nearly (dollar)70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, in a deal that would instantly make it a larger video-game company than Nintendo, while also raising concerns about the deal’s anti-competitive implications.

Microsoft, the creator of the Xbox gaming system, will become one of the world’s largest video game companies as a result of the all-cash (dollar)68.7 billion deal.

It will also aid it in competing with tech rivals such as Meta, formerly Facebook, in the creation of immersive virtual worlds for both work and play.

If the deal is approved by US and European regulators in the coming months, it could be one of the largest tech mergers ever.

Dell paid around (dollar)60 billion for EMC, a data-storage company, in 2016.

Accusations of misconduct and unequal pay have dogged Activision for months.

In a conference call with investors on Tuesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed the issue.

“Our company’s culture is my No. 1 priority.”

“It’s critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward” on its commitments to improve its workplace culture, according to Nadella.

Last year, Activision revealed that it was under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for workplace discrimination complaints, and in September, it settled claims brought by US labor regulators.

In July, the state of California’s civil rights agency filed a lawsuit against the Santa Monica-based company, alleging a “frat boy” culture that had become a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.”

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s stock soared 25% in trading Tuesday, recouping losses in the six months since California’s discrimination lawsuit was filed, according to Wall Street.

Microsoft’s stock is down about 2%.

Last year, Microsoft paid (dollar)7.5 billion for ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, the developer of popular games like The Elder Scrolls, Doom, and Fallout.

After purchasing Swedish game studio Mojang for (dollar)2.5 billion in 2014, Microsoft acquired the hit game Minecraft.

The latest acquisitions, according to the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant, will help bolster its Xbox Game Pass game subscription service while also speeding up its plans for the metaverse, a collection of virtual worlds envisioned as a…

Latest News from Infosurhoy