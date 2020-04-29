Actor Allen Garfield (Secret Conversation, Nashville) Dies at 80

Allen Garfield is no more. The 80-year-old actor died as a result of Covid-19. The announcement was made on social media by actress Ronee Blakley, with whom he shared the poster in the film. Nashville : “RIP Allen Garfield, the great actor who played my husband in Nashville, died today of the Covid. I am sad and in tears. My condolences to his family and friends“. Allen Garfield was in a retirement home made for former members of the film or television world and located in California.

Born November 22, 1939 in New Jersey, this former journalist has notably acted in films Secret conversation (1974), Nashville (1975), The Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987). He also appeared in the series New York – Criminal Investigation, and To the White House. Its last appearance dates back to 2002, in the film White boy. He subscribed to the roles of villains and corrupt businessmen.

The actor had a first stroke while filming in the film The ninth gate by Roman Polanski in 1999, then a second in 2004.

