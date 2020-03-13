Actor Tom Hanks announces he & wife test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has become the latest high-profile victim of Covid-19, announcing on social media that he and his wife were feeling under the weather before they tested positive for the virus in Australia.

Hanks, who has been on a trip to Australia working on pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, shared the news with 6.7 million of his Instagram followers late on Wednesday.

The actor, famous for his roles in ‘Cast Away,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ and ‘Forrest Gump,’ which brought him his second Best Actor Academy Award, wrote that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, were feeling unwell before they decided to “play things right” and get tested for the coronavirus.

We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

The couple have been placed in quarantine, Hanks said, describing the situation as “one-day-at-a-time approach.”

The 63-year-old did not give any details on his or his spouse’s condition, promising to “keep the world posted and updated.”

