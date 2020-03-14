ACT’s first coronavirus case confirmed

Health authorities are seeking out close contacts of an ACT man who has been confirmed as the national capital’s first case of coronavirus.

The man aged in his 30s was tested for COVID-19 at the Weston Creek Walk-in Centre clinic on Wednesday, with the positive result confirmed on Thursday.

He’s being treated at Canberra Hospital and precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of staff and the broader community.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says more cases are expected in coming weeks.

“This, however, is not cause for alarm,” he said.

“We’re asking Canberrans to work with us to minimise the spread of the virus.”

The public is being urged to maintain proper hygiene, such as washing their hands, and stay at home if unwell.

ACT Chief Medical Officer Kerryn Coleman said the man had been overseas but outside the 14-day window. However, he has been interstate.

“We need to spend a little bit of time looking at this person’s movements in the 14 days prior to when he first became unwell to see whether we can identify any linkages with any other cases,” Dr Coleman said.

“I think it’s most likely he has been in contact with someone domestically.”

The man first felt unwell on Tuesday with a fever and fatigue.

Anyone who thinks they may have the virus are urged to attend the recently expanded Weston Creek Walk-in Centre which is conducting tests.

Dedicated coronavirus testing centres are part of the ACT government’s plan, including pop-up clinics in coming weeks.

Dr Coleman has asked for information from South Australia on its drive-through clinic.

Every state and territory now has at least one case of the coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic.

Nationally, there have been three deaths, with many of the more than 120 confirmed cases already recovered.

Dr Coleman said there had been 441 negative coronavirus tests in the territory.

Separately, Universities Australia has told people who attended a conference in Canberra in the last week of February that a delegate later tested positive for the virus.