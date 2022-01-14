Adalia Rose, a real-life Benjamin Button girl who died, has touched the hearts of millions of people, including JLo’s dress designer.

Adalia Rose, a real-life Benjamin Button girl who died, touched the hearts of millions, including JLo’s dress designer.

SHE WAS THE YOUTUBER who won the hearts of millions by chronicling her battle with Benjamin Button disease in real life.

Adalia Rose Williams, who died on Thursday at the age of 15, has left a lasting impression on her family.

She became a voice for diversity and anyone suffering from illnesses after chronicling her battle with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome on social media as a popular content creator.

As a baby, Adalia Rose was diagnosed with progeria syndrome, a genetic condition that affects less than 500 children worldwide.

Adalia’s condition also causes rapid aging, hair loss, and difficulty with the voice and joints, which she shared with her followers.

After being the target of cruel trolls who sent vile messages to the YouTube star calling her “ugly” or threatening to harm her, she advocated for others to “be kind.” Some even told her to kill herself.

However, Adalia used social media to encourage others who were going through similar difficulties.

In addition to health updates, Adalia Rose frequently shared inspirational messages and demonstrated her fearless attitude as she moved from one day to the next.

Jennifer Lopez’s designer Michael Costello was among those who paid tribute to Adalia’s life and her positive outlook.

He created dresses for Adalia Rose’s 13th birthday party in 2019 and shared his grief on social media while remembering her strength.

“My heart is broken,” Michael wrote.

Adalia Rose Williams was called home to God, I received a message at 7 p.m. last night.

“I’m speechless and can’t stop crying.”

Adalia left an indelible impression on everyone she encountered.

She had the appearance of an angel.

“Regardless of the cards she was dealt, she maintained a positive attitude and had such lofty goals of helping everyone around her.”

“I adore you, Adalia… There are no words to express how much you’ve changed my life.”

“I’ll miss you terribly, friend, and I swear to treasure all of the wonderful memories we’ve shared.”

Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome or HGPS, is a rare and fatal genetic condition.

Werner’s syndrome, also known as “adult progeria,” is yet another progeria syndrome.

This type does not appear until late in adolescence, and sufferers can live into their 40s and 50s.

According to a Dutch study, one in every four million births is affected.

Progeria has no effect on the reproductive organs, and women who have the disease have given birth to healthy children…

