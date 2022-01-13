Adalia Rose William is a YouTuber whose parents are unknown.

Who are the parents of YouTuber Adalia Rose William?

Adalia Rose Williams’ parents are in mourning after their only child died of a rare genetic disorder.

On January 13, 2022, Adalia’s death was announced; she was only 15 years old at the time.

Adalia Rose, who was born on December 10, 2006, was a YouTube star and Internet sensation.

She was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she was a baby, a genetic condition that affects fewer than 500 children worldwide and causes rapid aging and hair loss.

She frequently posted videos about her life, as well as cooking and makeup tutorials with family members, on YouTube over the years.

She had 2.91 million subscribers as of January 20, 2022.

Adalia’s death was first announced by her family on Facebook.

“Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world on January 12, 2022 at 7 p.m.,” the post read.

She entered and exited quietly, but her life was anything but quiet.

“She impacted MILLIONS of people and left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.

She is no longer in pain, and she is now dancing to her favorite music.

“I sincerely hope this is not our reality, but it is.”

We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has loved and supported her.

“Thank you to all of her doctors and nurses who have worked tirelessly to keep her healthy over the years.

The family would now like to grieve privately for this enormous loss.”

Natalia Amozurrutia, Adalia’s mother, said her daughter was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome at the age of 3 months.

When she gave birth to her daughter near Austin, Texas, she was only 18 years old, and she quickly realized something was wrong when her baby didn’t grow and her stomach began to stretch.

Natalia and her husband, Ryan Pallante, are frequently seen on Instagram, where they have over 62,000 followers and post about their family.

There isn’t much information about Ryan and Natalia’s personal lives available outside of their family.

Marcelo, Niko, and Emiliano are their sons and daughters.

When her daughter Adalia Rose was only five years old, Natalia created a Facebook page for her.

She started the page to raise awareness about her daughters’ genetic condition, which affects only about 500 children worldwide and causes premature aging.

Despite the fact that Natalia and her young daughter received support, the cyberbullying began shortly after.

“I was very angry at first, very upset at first, and I didn’t understand what was wrong with these people?” Natalia told NBC.

