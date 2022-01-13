Adalia Rose Williams was a well-known YouTuber.

Adalia Rose Williams was a well-known YouTube personality.

Adalia Rose Williams, also known as Adalia Rose Williams, was a YouTuber.

On Thursday, January 13th, 2022, tragedy struck social media when YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams died.

Adalia had a large online following and was a YouTube sensation.

Adalia Rose Williams was born with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects only about 500 children worldwide.

Adalia told her followers about the condition, which causes rapid aging and hair loss.

The social media sensation documented her battle with progeria syndrome on her YouTube channel.

In addition to rapid aging, Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome causes vocal and joint problems.

Adalia Rose Williams died of Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome on January 12th, 2022.

Adalia’s death was announced on Instagram, and her family issued a statement on Facebook.

“Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world on January 12, 2022 at 7pm,” her family wrote on Facebook.

“She entered quietly and exited quietly,” the family continued, “but her life was anything but quiet.”

“She had a huge impact on millions of people and left an indelible mark on everyone she met.”

She’s no longer in pain and can now dance to all of her favorite songs.”

“I wish this wasn’t our reality,” they expressed their dissatisfaction, “but it is.”

We’d like to thank everyone who has cared for her and supported her.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of her doctors and nurses for their tireless efforts over the years to keep her healthy.”

“The family would now like to grieve this enormous loss in private,” Adalia’s family concluded.

Adalia’s death was announced on her Instagram page just eight hours after she posted to the app’s stories feature.

“why is my family like this…you’all are so weird,” she captioned a video of a growing tree.

In December of 2021, she uploaded her most recent YouTube video.

On YouTube, Meet Baby Luka has received over 303,000 views.

