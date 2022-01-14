Adalia Rose Williams wrote before her death that she was “too young to see tomorrow,” as it was revealed that she was cruelly trolled.

YOUTUBER Adalia Rose Williams penned a tragic caption in an Instagram post weeks before her death, on a platform where she connected with fans while also being cruelly trolled.

Adalia Rose Williams, who was best known for her battle with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, took the selfie just weeks before she died at the age of 15.

She wrote, “Too young to see tomorrow, Too young to know it hurtsFound love in empty bottles, I guess we’ll never learn,” quoting a Bazzi song.

Adalia rose to fame on YouTube at the age of six, posting upbeat and energetic dance videos.

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome is known as the “real-life Benjamin Button disease” because it causes rapid premature aging, as well as hair loss, a lack of body fat, prominent veins, a high-pitched voice, and severe joint stiffness.

Only about 500 children in the world are affected by this rare disease.

In an Instagram post, Adalia’s family confirmed her death.

“Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world on January 12, 2022 at 7 p.m.,” the post read.

She entered and exited quietly, but her life was anything but quiet.

“She had a profound impact on MILLIONS of people and left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.

She is no longer in pain and is now dancing to all of her favorite music.

“I sincerely hope this is not our reality, but it is.”

We’d like to express our gratitude to everyone who has loved and supported her.

“Thank you to all of her doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly to keep her healthy over the years.

The family now wishes to grieve privately for this tragic loss.”

Natalia Amozurrutia, Adalia’s mother, revealed that her daughter was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome at the age of three months.

Natalia was 18 years old when she gave birth to her daughter in Round Rock, Texas, and she quickly realized something wasn’t right when her baby didn’t grow and her stomach began to stretch.

When Natalia’s daughter Adalia Rose was five years old, she created a Facebook page for her, where the family received messages of support and encouragement–but cyberbullying followed.

Thousands of people called Adalia ugly, said they wanted to hurt her, and told her to commit suicide.

Adalia’s parents had to temporarily disable the fan page due to the cruel comments.

In a 2012 interview with NBC Bay Area News, Natalia urged parents to teach their children kindness and compassion in the face of a barrage of hateful bullying campaigns, particularly from teenagers.

