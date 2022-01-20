Adam Montgomery, who is Harmony Montgomery’s father.

According to a law enforcement official close to the investigation, HARMONY Montgomery’s father is a suspect in an unsolved Massachusetts murder.

According to local media reports, Adam Montgomery is being held without bail in a New Hampshire jail.

On Tuesday, January 4, investigators announced the arrest of Adam Montgomery.

Due to alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019, Adam has been charged with felony second-degree assault.

According to Boston 25 News, Montgomery is now believed to be the main suspect in the 2008 murder of Darlin Guzman in Lynn.

Darlin was found fatally shot in a convenience store parking lot in Lynn’s Austin Square on February 10 of that year.

Darlin was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital when he arrived.

Montgomery, who was 18 at the time, and two family members have been the focus of the murder investigation since the beginning, according to the outlet.

Montgomery and two family members agreed to meet Darlin at the convenience store the day he was fatally shot, according to the report.

Darlin’s car was found a few days later in Billerica, Massachusetts, near Bedford, New Hampshire, where Montgomery was living at the time with his family.

Montgomery is also being questioned about the disappearance of his daughter Harmony.

Harmony vanished in October of this year, but she wasn’t reported missing until December of the following year.

Montgomery was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his daughter Harmony on January 4, 2022.

A misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child have been filed against the missing child’s father.

Adam Montgomery and Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s parents, are not married, and their relationship’s timeline is unknown.

Harmony was given to Adam by Crystal Sorey in July of 2018.

Adam is married to Kayla Montgomery, but Kayla claims she hasn’t heard from Adam since November of 2021.

According to CBS Boston, Adam was found with another woman when police officers apprehended him in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Harmony’s whereabouts are still unknown despite the arrest.

In October of this year, Harmony Montgomery was last seen.

Harmony is a five-year-old girl from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Harmony was enrolled in a Massachusetts school when she was last seen, which is a chilling detail in the case.

Harmony’s disappearance was not reported to Manchester authorities until December 2021, according to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg during a press conference on December 31.

“It’s a two-year delay for us,…

