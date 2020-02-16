Adau Mornyang was locked up after ‘illegally’ entering the US and has quietly returned home

A Sudanese-Australian model who was locked up by U.S. immigration officials for entering the country illegally has been released from custody.

Adau Mornyang, 25, was deemed ‘illegally present’ in America after a judge in Los Angeles sentenced her to probation and community service in July for assaulting and interfering with a flight attendant on a ‘nightmare’ international flight.

She was held in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centre in New York for three months before her release on December 21.

‘Today marks one year since I got arrested on a Delta fight to Los Angeles,’ she wrote on social media on January 21.

‘A horrible mistake that now apparently defines me. Today also marks one month since my release from I.C.E detention facility in New York after being held for 3months.

‘All hopes to pursue my modeling career that has now come to an end.’

She has since returned to Melbourne, according to The Herald Sun.

Mornyang’s sister, Maria, claimed the model had a valid visa and was in the United States legally on September 17 when she was arrested in a ‘surprise ambush’ by I.C.E officers who had revoked her visa without notice.

‘Adau Mornyang is an illegally present Australian citizen who was processed as an expedited removal,’ ICE public affairs officer Rachael Yong Yow told AAP on December 2.

‘She was convicted July 15 of an assault stemming from a mid-air disturbance onboard an aircraft.

‘Mornyang was taken into ICE custody September 17 and is pending removal from the United States.’

Maria Mornyang went public with her sister’s plight in November by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise $28,000 for legal fees.

The model only received $1,085 in donations.

Mornyang made world headlines after she was arrested for slapping a flight attendant and other unruly behaviour on the January 21, 2019, United Airlines flight.

She faced a maximum 21-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors described how Mornyang ordered several glasses of wine on the flight but was cut off when her behaviour deteriorated.

She slapped a flight attendant, struck other passengers as she walked down the plane’s aisles, yelled vile racial taunts at a black air marshal who tried to restrain her and called another flight attendant ‘dumb white trash’.

Audio recordings of her ranting were played to jurors.

Judge Cormac Carney described it as ‘a nightmare flight’ but opted against a prison sentence after considering her troubled life as a child refugee from Sudan and being the victim of sexual assault aged 17 in Adelaide.

She was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and three years’ probation.

Mornyang, a former Miss World Australia finalist who has worked with elite designers including Alexander Wang, was also ordered to undergo drug tests, substance abuse counselling and to abstain from alcohol.

Mornyang walked out of Judge Carney’s court and with a visa not set to expire until December 2021 believed she could remain in the U.S.

‘Adau was shocked since she knew she never entered the United States illegally nor overstayed her visa,’ Maria Mornyang wrote on the GoFundMe Page.