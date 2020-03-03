ADB to support Indonesia in accelerating investment

JAKARTA, March 3 (Xinhua) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said it would support Indonesia because the country is a shareholder with large contribution to ADB, an Indonesian senior minister said.

ADB is committed to continuing to help Indonesia in the fields of investment acceleration, education, and development sustainability, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told reporters at the Presidential Palace here Tuesday.

According to the minister, ADB has provided a lot of supports for several public policies and will also encourage activities related to the sectors of education and infrastructure.

He pointed out that ADB also encouraged Indonesia to be able to play a further role especially in the South-South cooperation including the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area) and IMT-GT (Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle).

Likewise, the bank would give support to the implementation of the economic transformation carried out by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, both through the Draft Employment Bill and the Omnibus Law on Taxation, he said, adding that ADB is expected to provide training, funding support and others.

“Regarding the new capital city, ADB has several experts who can also be used by the Indonesian government. And so far ADB has always contributed to development in Indonesia,” Hartarto said.

Recently, Minister of National Development Planning, Head of the National Development Planning Agency Suharso Monoarfa said the establishment of Indonesia’s new capital city in East Kalimantan province would cost 466 trillion rupiahs (about 33.6 billion U.S. dollars).

Of the amount, 90 trillion rupiahs (some 6.4 billion dollars) would be taken from the state budget, 120 trillion rupiahs (some 8.6 billion dollars) would be from the private sector and the rest would be obtained from the cooperation between the government and business entities, Monoarfa noted.