Addison Rae’s Mother Attempts WAP TikTok Challenge, Video Goes Viral

TikTokers across the world are attempting to replicate a viral and complicated dance on Cardi B’s smash hit song WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The routine was choreographed by Brian Esperon.

One of the TikTokers who attempted the challenge was Addison Rae’s mother Sheri.

Last week, Sheri took to TikTok to threaten to post her WAP dance video if her daughter was not “nice” to her.

“Dear Addison Rae… please remember to be nice to your mama… she’s just one small click away from posting her WAP draft,” she said in the video.

Following this, Addison posted the video of her WAP dance, captioning it, “Had to do it before my mom did… goodnight dc.”

On Saturday, Sheri took to her TikTok account to post her own version of the viral dance.

“I warned you Addison, hope this teaches you to be nice to your mama,” she captioned the video.

In the video, which has received over 6 million likes, Sheri can be seen doing complicated steps including splits and twerking.

Addison acknowledged her mother’s attempt, but did not approve of her fashion choice.

“Not the leopard print,” she wrote in the comments section.

Famous TikToker “Willy Wonka” also praised her attempt.

“first Addison took my number one spot on the sound, and now Sheri is gonna come snatch number two?! Well played,” he commented.

Not just him, the dance also caught Cardi B’s attention who reposted the video on Twitter.

Esperon first shared his routine to the song on TikTok on Aug. 8. Following this, several TikTokers successfully replicated the dance. However, some of them also injured themselves while trying to twerk to the song.

TikTok user @lib_bbbbbbb was one them, who dislocated her left knee attempting to copy the choreography.

“Never doing the WAP dance again,” she wrote on TikTok.

TikTok user @Tonkatrace wrote, “You’re not going to be able to wear shorts or a skirt for at least a week because your legs are covered in bruises and you’re also going to pinch your neck. But you will feel super sexy – and I don’t think that’s going away.”