Adelaide koala burnt in the Cudlee Creek bushfire is released back into nature

A koala who was saved and treated for burns after fires ravaged his Adelaide Hills home has been filmed being released back onto the property from which he was saved – the only koala to survive.

But when the male koala, who workers from Adelaide Koala Rescue named ‘Isaac’, first saw his home on Saturday that was largely destroyed by fires in December, he paused and seemed to wonder where he was because of the devastation.

And maybe wonder where all his friends and family had gone – because Isaac was the only koala to survive.

In the clip, Isaac appeared to be confused by the lack of trees, burnt leaves and scorched earth that was now his home.

‘Issac wasn’t sure when we released him. It didn’t look or smell like home anymore and the poor guy must wonder what happened last month,’ the short clip is captioned.

At the start of the video, a koala handler opened up Isaac’s carrier and gave him a pat to wish him goodbye before the koala quickly made his way to a gum tree.

Once at the tree, Isaac surveyed the surrounding area, which was now made up of ashy ground and minimal trees.

Eventually, the koala leaped onto the gum tree trunk and climbed up to settle on a comfortable branch.

‘Although there’s not much, there’s enough habitat for one koala on the property,’ the Adelaide Koala Rescue (AKR) said.

‘He’s probably so confused! He says ‘my paddock’s burnt!” one handler said.

‘You’ll be okay, you’ve got lots of lovely people who are going to keep an eye on you and put water out.

‘There’s not much here but it’s all yours – you’re the last man standing.’

Koalas do not normally drink water as they mainly eat Eucalyptus leaves, which have a high water content.

However, since many of the leaves in Isaac’s home are burnt or dried by the bushfires, he will get extra water from the property owners and neighbours.

Isaac is one of more than 80 successfully rehabilitated koalas that have been released into the wild by AKR following devastating bushfires in the region.

The Adelaide Hills were severely impacted by the Cudlee Creek bushfire that started on Decemeber 20 last year.

In addition to scorching bushland, the fire reached the towns of Lobethal, Woodside, Charleston and Mount Torrens but fortunately, the townships were saved.

The fire has been since put out and marked as safe by the South Australian Country Fire Service, which is no longer in attendance.

It is estimated that over a billion Australian animals have perished during the most recent bushfire season.