Adelaide Strikers ready to fire in BBL

Adelaide middle-order lynchpin Jon Wells believes Perth’s bouncy Optus Stadium holds no fears for the surging Strikers ahead of Thursday’s crunch clash with the Scorchers at Optus Stadium.

The second-ranked Strikers will likely come across a markedly different deck to the slow, variable Adelaide Oval turner they encountered in Wednesday’s 11-run win over the Melbourne Stars.

“Heading to Perth on what should be a fast, bouncy deck, I think that will suit our players,” said Wells, whose undefeated 55 earned him player-of-the-match honours against the Stars and took his BBL season tally to 406 runs at 81.20.

“Looking forward to getting over there and coming up against them … they’re starting to play some good cricket.”

The last time the two sides met, shortly before Christmas in Adelaide, the Strikers prevailed by 15 runs after absorbing a stunning onslaught from Perth openers Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis.

Wells is expecting a serious contest from the hungry, fourth-placed Scorchers who are still in the top-two mix.

“They’re coming off a good win (against Sydney Thunder on Monday),” he said.

“No doubt they’ll be looking to continue their momentum and push for a finals spot, as are we.”

The Strikers enter the clash riding a three-game winning streak and a perfect two-from-two record against the ladder-leading Stars.

Wells doesn’t believe his team has the wood on the Stars but would relish a third dip at the men in green in the finals.

“We’ve just played well against them twice this year,” he said.

“They’re a very good team. To be able to beat them for the second time this season was great.

“Hopefully if we come up against them again, we can do it a third time.”