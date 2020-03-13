Adelaide’s Repat hospital opens key unit

A state-first dementia village and community mental health service will be established with the re-opening of the Repatriation Hospital in Adelaide.

Renovations have been completed which provide a “fit-for-purpose home” for the Southern Adelaide Older Persons Community Mental Health Team as they provide specialised care for those with mental illness living in the community.

Re-opening the facility was a signature promise of the state Liberal government’s 2018 election campaign after it was closed by the previous Labor government.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the mental health team was now better equipped to deliver an improved level of care to patients.

They will be located alongside a 78-bed Dementia Care Home and 18-bed neuro-behavioural unit, forming the state’s first dementia village.

“We know the Repat was a key pillar of care within the southern community for 75 years and through our work, we will ensure it continues to play a significant role in the health care needs of all South Australians now and into the future,” Mr Wade said on Thursday.