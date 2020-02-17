Adele confirms to pals at wedding that new album will be out in September

Adele’s fans need wait no more to learn when new music from the singing superstar is coming as she confirmed the news at a pals’ wedding this weekend, much to the delight of guests

Adele’s fans have desperately been hoping the singer will bring out her new album any day now, and have been taking guesses at when she may choose to release new music.

But all bets appear to be off now, as Adele has said when her supporters can expect to hear fresh tracks.

The singing supremo, 31, revealed the exciting news to guests at a wedding she attended of one of her pal’s.

Taking to the stage at The Mason’s Arms in Battersea south west London the Someone Like You songstress said: “Expect my album in September.”

Adele belted out a number of tracks at the wedding including her mega hit Rolling In The Deep and Candi Staton’s Young Hearts Run Free at the packed venue.

Adele had earlier officiated the marriage between author Laura Dockrill, 33, and Maccabees guitarist Hugo White, also 33.

The wedding was full of celebrity faces, with singers Florence Welch, Jessie Ware, 35, and Jack Penate also 35, all in attendance.

Videos shared online of the fun-filled bash showed Adele singing Spice Girls track Spice Up Your Life and Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love.

The album, which as of yet is untitled, will be Adele’s first album in five years.

Adele’s second album 21 broke records, and is the best selling album of the 21st century so far, and it has sold more than 25million copies.

Fans have pondered whether Adele, who is known for baring her deepest emotions in her songs, will be singing about her split from husband Simon Konecki in the new music she’ll be putting out.

Adele and Simon, 45, split last April after seven years together.