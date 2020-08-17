Adele Credits Self-Help Book For Finding ‘Happiness’ And ‘Freedom’

Adele recently opened up about the one thing that helped her get comfortable with her own body in an Instagram post. The musician revealed that a “self-help book” has allowed her to find “happiness” and “freedom” in her life.

The acclaimed singer said the book, entitled “Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living,” by Glennon Doyle made her feel calm and taught her that she’s not meant to be “stressed,” HELLO! Magazine reported.

The “Set Fire to the Rain” hitmaker shared the cover of the book and gave it an extraordinary review by stating that it’s responsible for helping her discover her own “liberation” and urged everyone to read it if they need to make their soul “scream.”

“If you are ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time,” Adele wrote on Instagram.

The Academy Award-winning artist also shared that people who are ready to give themselves a second chance by starting a new life should definitely “read” and “practice” what the book says.

“Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! ‘A good life is a hard life!’” Adele wrote.

The singer then admitted that she never knew she was “solely responsible” for her happiness and freedom, but the book finally made her believe that people are not just meant to be “selfless” like a Disney character.

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon,” Adele concluded her post.

Her post went viral on social media and many of her followers expressed gratitude toward her for introducing them to the book.

“Thank you for the suggestion & for sharing! I’m ready to have my head shook,” one user commented on her post.

“Thank you Adele for sharing your story I am definitely going to be getting this book x ps you look amazing loving the new look you still looked lovely before of course,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, the acclaimed musician recently revealed that she has no idea when her next music would be out.