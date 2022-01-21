Adele fans are ‘furious’ that her Las Vegas residency was cancelled at the last minute after they flew out for the show.

Adele fans are ‘furious’ that her residency in Las Vegas was cancelled at the last minute after they flew out for the show.

Thousands of pounds were spent on tickets to see the star for the first night of her 24-night Sin City residency in Las Vegas.

Adele fans were outraged when her Las Vegas residency, which they had paid thousands of pounds to see, was abruptly canceled at the last minute.

The singer has postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency due to delivery delays and coronavirus, which have “completely destroyed” the show.

In an Instagram video, she was tearful and apologized profusely for the 11th-hour postponement, but it was little consolation to fans who had traveled long distances to see her.

According to the Mirror, it could take months to reschedule them.

Antony Frear, from York, had traveled to the United States with friends Simon Bell, 45, and Aaron Tyson, 38, to see the star as part of his 50th birthday celebrations.

They paid £4,300 each for return flights and hundreds more for a three-night stay at Ceasar’s Palace, where Adele was scheduled to perform.

They paid £330 for their concert tickets.

“I’m furious,” Antony expressed his displeasure.

We’ve spent thousands of dollars to get here, but the ticket isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

“It’s a disgrace.”

Adele, with her billions, should be reimbursing us.”

“I’m not going to listen to her anymore,” Simon added.

To me, she’s no longer alive.

“Her crew may be sick, but why can’t she still show up?”

The cancellations infuriated American fans as well.

“It stinks,” Alison Devine, who traveled to the show from Tuscaloosa, Florida, said.

It doesn’t ring true at all.

“Delivery days must have been known days, if not weeks, in advance.”

Covid, on the other hand, appears to be overly convenient.

“They say we can have our tickets when the new dates are announced, but how am I going to know what I’m going to do then?”

Eleni Sabracos, a Baltimore, Maryland native, also visited Las Vegas.

In July 2017, she flew to London to see Adele, only to have the show canceled at the last minute.

“I’m not mad at Adele,” Eleni clarified.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said on Instagram, tearing up.

“I’m in such a bad mood.”

