Adele is still a mega-star in 2022, and Little Simz is deserving of the same.

While Adele swept the major awards, this was the night of the underdog in other ways.

The Brit Awards touched down at London’s O2 Arena for a night of historic firsts, with tears, tumbles, and a guitar solo that literally went up in flames among the highlights.

The ceremony made history by introducing gender-neutral categories and introducing new host Mo Gilligan, the first Black British presenter of the awards.

The ceremony, which was held in front of a full house for the first time since 2020, was not without drama.

Adele cried as she accepted the Album of the Year award for 30 and dedicated it to her son Angelo and ex-husband Simon Konecki (their break-up is a recurring theme throughout the album).

Annie-Marie had previously bravely persevered after slipping at the start of her duet with KSI.

The “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” singer wobbled, but there was no repeat of Madonna’s 2015 tottering over, and she regained her balance and delivered a knock-out performance.

Dave brought down the house with an epic rendition of “In The Fire,” featuring guest appearances by Fredo, Ghetts, Meekz, Giggs, and a gospel choir.

Then came the big reveal: Dave finished with a scorching guitar solo only to reveal that his instrument was equipped with a flame thrower on top.

His bassist and he launched fireballs into the air.

It was a genuine spectacle that completely eclipsed Adele’s staging of “I Drink Wine,” which was comparatively understated.

The Londoner sat on a piano dressed in a golden dress that twinkled like an oversized sweet-wrapper, fresh from the controversy surrounding the postponement of her Las Vegas residency.

The Brits are a night for the mainstream British music industry to let their hair down and celebrate their accomplishments, so it’s not usually a night for underground artists.

While Adele swept the board with wins for album, artist, and song of the year (“Easy On Me”), this was a night of the underdogs in other ways.

Wolf Alice defeated Little Mix to win the competition.

