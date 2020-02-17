Adele looks thinner than ever in black athletic top and leggings in LA after dramatic weight loss

She has stunned her fans with her dramatic physical transformation – losing seven stone in order to be the healthiest she can for her son, Angelo.

And on Wednesday, Adele, 31, looked thinner than ever as she stepped out in Los Angeles in a black activewear ensemble.

The Someone Like You hitmaker appears to have continued to lose weight after unveiling her slimmed down physique at Drake’s Halloween party last October and again while on a New Year’s vacation in Anguilla.

Adele was dressed all in sporty black for her outing and had a large Nike hat pulled down over her hair shading her eyes.

She wore a figure-hugging long-sleeve top with collar and front zipper and skintight leggings.

She added a pair of trainers and sported a matching black manicure.

The almost unrecognizable singer kept some jewellery on, showing off several gold and silver bracelets on both wrists.

Adele’s transformation comes following her split from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares seven-year-old son Angelo.

The couple, who began dating in 2011 and married in 2015, confirmed their separation in April last year.

Adele filed for divorce from Simon this past September.

On October 24, she gave a first glimpse at her physical transformation.

She posted a glamorous selfie to Instagram in which she wished Drake a happy birthday and shared: ‘I used to cry but now I sweat’ followed by a laughing emoji.

It was followed a few weeks later by Christmas photos showing her posing with The Grinch in a black low-cut dress and her blonde hair styled in curls.

The first week of January, the Grammy-winning recording artist was snapped in a monochrome patterned sun dress on the beach in Anguilla while vacationing with Harry Styles and James Corden which showed how much she had slimmed down.

College student Lexi Larson, 19, told People she’d met Adele during her Caribbean vacation in early January and that the star told her she’d lost ‘something like 100 pounds’.

Last month, Adele’s former personal trainer revealed the incredible weight loss had been achieved thanks to a strict diet of ‘green juice and 1,000 calories a day’.

‘Brazilian body wizard’ Camila Goodis, who was introduced to the singer by Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda, credited the transformation to sticking to the strict diet and exercising regularly.

‘I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting,’ the LA-based personal trainer told The Sun in January.

While her lifestyle and dietary overhaul comes in the wake of the end of her marriage, a source told People that Adele’s real motivation was to be as healthy as she could be for her son.

‘She got to the point where she didn’t feel great,’ the source explained. ‘She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.’

The insider added: ‘Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better. It was never about losing weight.’

On Wednesday, a health expert on UK television show This Morning suggested Adele’s alleged ‘1000-calorie-a-day’ diet isn’t sustainable in the long term.

The singer is rumoured to have shed a whopping seven stone in recent months due to a calorie-controlled diet, according to recent claims made by Goodis.

Food writer, Dale Pinnock – aka the Medicinal Chef – warned the diet could have adverse side effects such as brain fog and irritability.

Dale explained: ‘If you’ve got a short-term goal that kind of approach could be very, very suitable – if you want to lose weight for a wedding or holiday.

‘But it isn’t sustainable. There will be a cut off because after a while your body will start to down regulate the things it will do.’

He reminded people at home that the recommended daily intake for a woman is between 1,800 and 2,000 calories.

‘[The body’s] top priority is survival, after a couple of weeks you won’t be as active, you’ll find that you get brain fog and become irritable, it kicks in quite quickly.

‘Slow and steady wins the race, definitely – find something that you can stick to.’

This Morning’s resident doctor Zoe Williams was in agreement, advising viewers to make small changes they will be able to stick to.

She said: ‘1000 calories a day isn’t sustainable and you set yourself up to fail. Make small changes you can stick to for the rest of your life.’

‘Brazilian body wizard’ Camila appeared on another British TV show, Lorraine earlier this year, where she gave a unique insight into the gruelling regime that has helped Adele.

But in recent weeks, several fitness industry experts have spoken out about the rumoured diet.

Instagram star Alice Liveing, 26, hit out at Camila on social media for promoting a green juice diet and ‘riding on the coat tails of a celebrity client.’

In an impassioned post, personal trainer and nutritionist Alice, who goes by the name Clean Eating Alice, said: ‘For the record, no credible trainer would agree to their client eating only 1,000kcals a day.

‘No credible trainer would suggest green juices to be the elixir of good health. No credible trainer would/should share this confidential info for their own gain.

‘I have trained celebrities in my time and when asked in interview about said clients, I have always remained silent because of client confidentiality, their privacy and the fact that that is their information to share, not mine.

‘These ‘so called’ celebrity trainers need to realise that putting someone on a 1000 calorie a day diet and an intense workout regime doesn’t make them a good trainer.

‘It makes them the instigator of seriously disordered eating habits and the health repercussions that accompany it.’

It’s thought that Adele has been following The Sirtfood Diet.

The diet plan, created by UK nutritionists Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten in 2016, focuses on plant foods, such as kale, buckwheat, blueberries, arugula and extra-virgin olive oil which, they claim, help to suppress appetite and activate the body’s ‘skinny gene’.

That’s because, they say, these foods include sirtuins that regulate proteins in the body that are vital for cellular health and metabolism.

Adele had dieted before, overhauling her lifestyle in 2015 and cutting out alcohol, cigarettes, and caffeine, as well as ‘spicy, citrusy, and tangy’ foods.

Prior to that, she made clear that she didn’t focus on her weight and wasn’t bothered about being plus size.

In an interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes in November 2015, she said: ‘I’ve always been asked questions about my body and my weight and my size and my style and stuff like that.’

She described it as ‘annoying’ that people seemed ‘astounded’ that she could be ‘plus size and successful.’

‘I don’t make music for eyes, I make music for ears,’ she told the TV show. ‘I don’t care anyway. You don’t see music, you listen to music, so what does it even matter?’

Meanwhile, Adele has put her touring company, Remedy Touring LLP, into voluntary liquidation sparking rumours that she may never perform live again.

There has been much fervour around claims that the Hello hitmaker, 31, is getting ready to release new music yet it seems the chances of her returning to the stage are minimal after it was revealed that the company has shut down.

The Sun have reported that since the singer started the company in 2015, she has made millions from the business and after the liquidation she made £150,000.

Statements on Company House confirm that the company is in liquidation and lists Adele Adkins (the star’s full name) as an LLP Designated Member on the company.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Adele for comment.

It was revealed last month that Adele will finally release new music in 2020 after a five-year hiatus. She is finally set to release a follow-up to her hugely successful album 25 according to her agent Lucy Dickins, and manager Jonathan Dickins.

It comes after speculation that Adele could be releasing a new album in October 2019 turned out to be false, despite a hysterical reaction from fans.

According to Music Week, Jonathan hinted that new music is definitely on the horizon, saying: ‘The sooner the better!’