Adelisse from France takes Destne big air win

PRAGUE, March 1 (Xinhua) — The 2019-20 FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup season ended in Destne, the Czech Republic, with a remarkable show as France’s Antoine Adelisse won the first victory of his World Cup career on Saturday.

Birk Ruud of Norway and Giulia Tanno of Switzerland took home the big air crystal globes as the top riders of the season.

In the first run, Adelisse took the lead among the 12 skiers with 96.25 points for his right side triple 1620 mute grab.

There would be multiple lead changes as the heavy hits kept coming in the second run, but in run three Adelisse stomped a near-perfect switch pre-nose grab triple cork 1440 that few skiers in the world can do, earning him a score of 98.00 points and giving him a combined score of 194.25.

“It was kind of revenge for me for a couple other competitions this season (that didn’t go my way). I couldn’t be more happy to win this competition today. There’s been a lot of work behind this and I’m so proud to finally land my tricks and finish in first place,” Adelisse beamed from the finish area.

Ruud earned second place with a combined score of 191.50 points for his switch left double 1620 tail grab and left double bio 1800 mute.

Third place went to Ruud’s Norwegian teammate Ulrik Samnoey, as the 18-year-old earned his first career World Cup podium with a showstopping performance for a combined score of 188.50.

While the women weren’t able to compete at what would have been their World Cup season finale in Destne because of the bad weather, Tanno received the first crystal globe of her career after locking down second-place finishes in all three of the women’s competitions of the season for a final points total of 240.

Her Swiss teammate Mathilde Gremaud, scored 200 points for her second-straight season runner-up status on the World Cup rankings, while third place went to Norway’s Johanne Killi with 195 points.