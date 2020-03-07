Adesanya, Zhang add international flavor to UFC 248

A pair of freshly minted UFC champions with superstar potential from the other side of the planet have traveled to Las Vegas to make their first title defenses and gain greater exposure in North America.

Israel Adesanya, of Nigeria by way of New Zealand, and China’s Zhang Weili are the dynamic faces of the next generation. And after winning titles in their backyards the last time they appeared, they’ll put their championship belts up for grabs on Saturday night in the top two fights of UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena.

Adesanya (18-0) defends his middleweight title against Cuban native and Miami resident Yoel Romero (13-4) in the main event, while Zhang (20-1), of Beijing, puts her strawweight belt on the line against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3) of Poland.

Adesanya, for his part, has captured fan imagination as the next generation in flashy-but-lethal strikers, taking on the mantle from the likes of Anderson Silva and Jon Jones. He has won all seven of his UFC fights since his debut two years ago, culminating in a win over Robert Whittaker to claim the title in front of over 57,000 fans in Melbourne, Australia, at UFC 243.

The choice of Romero as a challenger was controversial, as the former Olympic wrestling silver medalist for Cuba has lost his past two fights. However, Adesanya didn’t want to wait to compete with top contender Paulo Costa injured, and he requested Romero as an opponent, as the champ was intrigued by the striker vs. wrestler challenge.

Zhang, meanwhile, is on the brink of becoming the UFC’s long-desired transcendent Chinese star. She has won 20 consecutive fights since dropping her pro debut, and she knocked out Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds in August to claim the 115-pound belt.

In preparing for her fight with Jedrzejczyk, Zhang left China at the outbreak of coronavirus epidemic in order to stay healthy. Her travels took her to the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and finally Las Vegas, where she finished her training camp at the UFC Performance Institute.

