ADF rebels kill 46 in northeast DR Congo

BUNIA, DR Congo, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — At least 46 people were killed from late Wednesday to early Thursday by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in a village in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local authorities said Friday.

The victims, all Pygmies, were beheaded, said Adjio Gigi, interior minister of Ituri province.

Only a woman with gunshot wound, and her two-year-old child, managed to escape to report the killing to the authorities.

ADF rebels have since last year expanded their actions in Ituri and North-Kivu province, committing mass massacres against civilians, despite operations against them by government troops and the UN mission in the region. Enditem