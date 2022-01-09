Admissions of children under the age of five to Covid hospitals have reached a new high, but remain low when compared to older groups.

Official data also shows that the number of coronavirus patients aged 85 and up is rapidly increasing.

According to an analysis by i, daily hospital admissions of children under the age of five with Covid-19 were at an all-time high in the first week of this year, the highest since the outbreak began.

Young children still make up a small percentage of total daily hospitalizations (less than 5%), and government experts believe that the vast majority of these cases are minor and are only admitted as a precaution.

On the 3rd of January, 110 children aged 0 to 5 were admitted to hospital in England, out of a total of 2,219 children of all ages.

On 4 January, it fell slightly to 83, but the daily average for that week was 80, the highest since March 2020.

On July 25, last year, 33 young children were admitted in a single day, which was the previous high.

Since the start of the pandemic, children aged 0 to 5 have been admitted to hospitals at roughly the same rate as those aged 6 to 17, but admissions in the younger age group have increased faster than those in the older age group in the last month.

The daily average for nought to fives was 80 last week, but it was half that for six to 17-year-olds, at around 40.

Even though the increase is coming from a very low base, government health experts are looking into it.

There is no evidence that the Omicron variant causes more serious disease in children under the age of 10.

The increase could be due to an increase in cases among children aged 0 to 5 years old in the run-up to Christmas.

The disparity between infants and children aged six to seventeen years old could be due to the fact that this older age group now includes children aged twelve and up who have begun to receive vaccines.

The rate of hospitalizations per 100,000 head of population among all children remains low, with around three per 100,000 for children aged 0 to five and less than two per 100,000 for children aged six to seventeen in the first week of this year.

According to the analysis of Government and NHS England data, after a period of relative stagnation, hospital admissions among those aged 85 and up are rising at the fastest rate, reaching nearly 25 per 100,000 in the first week of the year.

