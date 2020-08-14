Adorable cat with four inch legs gains thousands of Instagram followers

This little cat is not letting his tiny legs stop him from feline great.

His black and white body is only four inches from the ground but the adorable kitten has almost 60k followers on Instagram.

Owner Alexander Ushakov, 36, of Moscow, Russia, named him Manchester after his favourite football team Manchester United.

He said: “He is always meowing, loves playing mad games, and is always running around the house.”

‘Manchester was born on September 15, 2018 and I bought him at the age of 4 months,’ Alexander explained.

‘I decided to call him Manchester in honour of the Manchester United football team as I have been a fan of them since 1998.

‘I decided to create an Instagram account for him because I thought he was cute enough to please other people.

“As it turned out, he has quite a lot of fans!’

“I think the main reason he has been so popular is because of his cute appearance and adorable posts.

“So many of his followers message me with support and love and regularly share his snaps with their friends.

“That’s what motivates me to continue sharing his photos and videos with followers.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]