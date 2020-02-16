Adorable koalas piggy back each other to safety after being stuck in the middle of the road in Cooma

Soldiers have come to the rescue of a koala and her joey after they became stranded in the middle of a road.

The distressed koala and her joey were helped by the soldiers in bushfire-ravaged Cooma in New South Wales.

Three members of the army stepped out of their truck to check on the pair and move them out of harm’s way.

Heartwarming images show the koalas being being checked up on by three members of the army following devastating bushfires.

In South Australia, other members of the army were pictured caring for several koalas following the devastating bushfire season that saw thousands of them die.

An adorable shared to Instagram shows several servicemen and women from the 16th Regiment Emergency Support Force feeding the koalas.

The soldiers were cuddling the koalas who were wrapping in blankets and feeding them with milk from bottles.

‘What a beautiful photo, all you guys are doing an amazing job,’ someone wrote.

‘You guys are dead set legends and God bless the Australian Army and ADF. So proud of you guys,’ another wrote.

‘Well done all. This picture is priceless,’ someone else commented.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the koala population had been drastically reduced to just 5,000 compared to nearly 60,000 before the horrific fires on Kangaroo Island.

The biggest challenge rescuers are facing is the lack of habitat as koalas and other animals struggle to find vegetation to eat.

Despite the drastic decrease in the number of koalas, the department is confident the population would recover after a successful regrowth from just 18 animals in the 1920s.